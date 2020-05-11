Sonu Sood has been actively doing his bit to Coronavirus relief works. From distributing food to providing shelter, he has contributed a lot to the cause. Now, he has arranged a bus for stranded migrant workers.

Sonu Arranges Buses

The multilingual actor has taken permission from the Maharashtra and Karnataka governments and arranged bus services for migrants. The buses have left from Thane in Maharashtra to Gulbarga in Karnataka.

"I strongly believe that in the current times when we are all facing this global health calamity, every Indian deserves to be with their families and dear ones. I've taken official permissions from the Maharashtra and Karnataka governments to help these migrants reach home in about ten buses," the IANS quotes him as saying.

The Hindi actor thanked both the governments for giving permission. "The Maharashtra government officials were very helpful in terms of organising the paperwork and a special mention to the Karnataka government for welcoming the migrants back home. It was really moving for me to watch these migrants walking on roads including the little kids and old parents. I shall continue doing the same for other states as well to the best of my abilities," he added.

Arranging buses apart Sonu Sood has donated 1500 PPE kits to the doctors across Punjab. He has also fed 25,000 people on daily basis for migrant workers.

"Some of us are blessed to have food and shelter in these tough times, but there are many who have not had meals in days. To help them, I've started a special food and ration drive, Shakti Annadanam, which i7s named after my father. I hope I am able to help as many people as possible," he said earlier.

Last but not the least, he gave his hotel to doctors, nurses and paramedical staff as residential facility.

With the inputs from IANS