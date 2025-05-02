Sonu Nigam knows how to put unruly audience in place. A few days after a fan threw a bottle at the singer during concert, Sonu recently faced another unruly fan during performance in Bengaluru. Nigam was performing at the East Point College in Bengaluru when a student told him to perform in Kannada. While the demand was not irrational but the tone used by the crowd member didn't sit well with the singer.

Sonu schools unruly fan

Sonu was quick to school the unruly fan and even reminded him of how he has sung a lot of songs in Kannada for films. "In my career, I have sung in multiple languages but the best songs that I have ever sung is in the Kannada language. Whenever I come to your city, I come with lots of love. We do a lot of shows in a lot of places, but whenever we have shows in Karnataka we come with a lot of respect for you," he said.

Links it to Pahalgam

Sonu Nigam further went on to add how he didn't like the threatening tone used by the boy. "You have treated me like your family, but I didn't like when the boy there, who is not even as old as my career, is rudely threatening me to sing in Kannada," he added. Sonu Nigam also reminded the crowd of what happened in Pahalgam.

"This is the reason behind the incident in Pahalgam. Please see who is standing before you. I love you guys," he further mentioned. He also urged everyone to be kind and added that no matter where he is, even if one fan asks him to sing in Kannada, he most certainly does.

"I do so many shows across the world where thousands of people gather, and every time I hear even a single person shouting 'Kannada', I make sure to sing at least one line in Kannada for them. That's how much I love and respect all of you. So please be kind," the Agneepath singer concluded.