Singer Sonu Nigam's new love song Do ka chaar, which features in the new film Chaman Bahaar, is out now. Sonu said he loved the track when he heard it the first time.

"I loved the song 'Do ka chaar' so much that I requested for a copy of the song right after I sang it. This is not generally my practice," said the singer popular for many love songs like "Ab mujhe raat din", "Main agar kahoon" and "Dil ne yeh kaha hain dil se".

Sonu Nigam added, "There are some songs you want the world to listen to in your voice. I'm in love with the composition, lyrics and arrangement of the song."

Set in Raipur, Chaman Bahaar follows Billu, a young ambitious man who sets up a 'paan' shop and gets smitten by the teenage girl who lives in the house across the street. The girl, however, is fancied by several other young men about town, and soon all of them start milling around Billu's shop, hoping to catch a glimpse of her. His business flourishes, but now the shy Billu's chances of expressing his love for the girl begin to look slim.