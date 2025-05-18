Sonu Kakkar reunites with siblings Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar days after family feud; fans say 'publicity stunt'

Popular singer Sonu Kakkar, sister of Neha and Tony Kakkar, grabbed headlines last month when she announced that she was cutting ties with her younger siblings. Although she did not reveal the reason behind the fallout, fans were left shocked and concerned by her emotional revelation. A few days later, Sonu deleted the post in which she mentioned ending ties with Neha and Tony.

However, it seems the Kakkar trio has now patched things up! In a surprising turn of events, the siblings were recently spotted together at their parents' wedding anniversary celebration. Neha shared photos from the night, featuring herself alongside both her siblings. Sonu Kakkar also reacted to the post, suggesting that the trio has reconciled — or at least set aside their differences for the occasion.

Sharing the photos, Neha wrote in the caption, "What a night!!!!" Sonu commented, "Indeed," along with a smiling face with hearts emoji and heart hands emojis, hinting at an emotional reunion.

On Sunday, Sonu also took to her Instagram Stories to share her first reaction after reuniting with Neha and Tony. She wrote, "Love is the answer."

Netizens quickly slammed Sonu Kakkar for reuniting with her siblings just a month after their fallout, calling the rivalry nothing more than a publicity stunt.

Sonu Kakkar's now-deleted post had earlier read, "Deeply devastated to inform you all that I am no longer a SISTER to the two talented Superstars, Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. This decision of mine comes from a place of deep emotional pain, and I am truly disheartened today."

After Sonu publicly announced she is no longer associated with her siblings Neha and Tony, Neha got a permanent tattoo dedicated to her brother, Tony, on his birthday, which was on April 9.

The design, inked on her elbow, features two hands locking in a pinky promise, a symbolic gesture of unbreakable trust, along with the initials 'NK' and 'TK'. However, the video was deleted by Neha.