The Kakkar siblings, Neha, Tony, Sonu, are back in the limelight, and this time not just for their music, but also due to a surprising feud between them. Last week, Sonu Kakkar publicly stated that she is no longer associated with her siblings.

Sonu didn't just sever ties with her siblings; she also unfollowed them on Instagram. Interestingly, both Tony and Neha still follow her.

Neha Kakkar tattoos Tony Kakkar's initials, Sonu Kakkar unfollows both on Instagram

Just days after Sonu's revelation, Neha Kakkar surprised fans by getting a tattoo of her brother's initials on her arm. On April 16, she shared a reel on Instagram, flaunting a tattoo she got for Tony on his birthday, April 9. The tattoo, placed near her elbow, features two hands making a pinky promise, a symbol of trust and connection, along with the initials 'NK' and 'TK', representing their sibling bond.

In the video, Neha says, "Main jitni bhi jo bhi hoon, uska bahut, bahut, bahut bada credit Tony bhai ko jaata hai. So Tony bhai, this is for you." ("Whatever I am today, a huge part of the credit goes to Tony bhai. So Tony bhai, this is for you.")

Tony was deeply moved. He touched Neha's feet as a sign of respect and, visibly emotional, said, "Best gift ever." He added, "Aisi sister sabko mile... log apne partners ka to karate hain, but this is..." ("Everyone should have a sister like her... people get tattoos for their partners, but this is something else.")

Meanwhile, Sonu Kakkar shared a video of herself singing, and Tony Kakkar commented on it, and Sonu dropped a hug emoji.

What did Sonu Kakkar share on social media?

On Saturday evening, Sonu Kakkar took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Deeply devastated to inform you all that I am no longer a SISTER to the two talented superstars, Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. This decision of mine comes from a place of deep emotional pain, and I am truly disheartened today," followed by a folded hands emoji.

Sonu's post comes just days after she skipped Tony's birthday on April 9. The reason behind her decision remains unclear, leaving fans shocked and puzzled.