Sonnalli Seygall is basking in the glory of her pregnancy. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress is often spotted in the city enjoying her pregnancy phase. From yoga, exercising to her fitness journey; the actress has been making the most of this time. Recently, while talking about her diet, Sonnalli revealed that she has been consuming ghee made from cow dung and urine.

The special ghee

Sonnalli revealed how she has been having a special 'pregnancy ghee' made from cow dung, cow urine and milk. Sharing a picture of it, she wrote, "This is definitely one of the not so pleasant things I have ever had to have! And I am putting it mildly."

Sharing another screenshot, the Jai Mummy Di actress further wrote, "Desi cow panchagavya is a great elixir, proper diet, pleasing to the heart, and enhances mental and and physical strength, and longevity. It balances bile, mucous, and air. Removes heart diseases and the effects of poison."

Sonnalli on motherhood

Panchagavya is made when the five elements received from cow gets mixed together - cow dung, cow urine, milk, curd and ghee. The actress is in her ninth month of pregnancy and keeps sharing pictures of herself flaunting her baby bump and the joys of pregnancy. Sonnalli Seygall married hotelier Ashesh L Sajnani in June, 2023. The two got married in an Anand Karaj ceremony and had been dating for several years before taking that leap.

"The whole idea of it (motherhood) is so exciting. Of course, I'm aware of it every second, and there's a lot of planning going on now and I'm in the nesting phase, as they call it. Towards the eighth-ninth month, you start getting into it," she had said in an interview.