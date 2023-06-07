Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame Sonnalli Seygall tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Ashesh L Sajnan today, on June 7 in an intimate wedding ceremony. Who's who from the entrainment industry graced their presence to bless the newlyweds.

Celebs including Kartik Aaryan, including Kartik Aaryan, Shama Sikander, Chahat Khanna, Karan V Grover, Ridhima Pandit, Shenaz Treasurywala, Mandira Bedi, Raai Laxmi, and many others who have arrived at the venue.

Sonnalli Seygall makes a smashing bridal entry with her pet dog; netizens react

However, one particular video from Sonnalli's wedding ceremony shows that the actor made a beautiful bridal; entry with her pet dog.

Both Sonnalli and her dog were dressed in a gorgeous pink lehenga.

Sonnalli looked stunning as she walked down the aisle under a beautiful floral canopy, wearing a pink saree as she was accompanied by her friends and family members to the wedding venue. Adding to her ensemble, she adorned silver kaleeras and silver-diamond jewellery.

Upon seeing Sonnalli walking down the aisle with her dog, netizens had a mixed reaction. Some loved her for her aww-adorable gesture. While some slammed her for bringing her pet in scorching heat and pointed out that her dog seems rather unformattable and distracted with

Take a look at the comments

A user wrote, "That dog is going blah due to heat .... Why people don't understand they also have a life of their own."

Another wrote, "Twinning with Doggy."

The third one wrote, "Such a beautiful bride and her saree is glam. I also own a pet, i love him unconditionally. I would never make him uncomfortable or anxious. What kinda love is this? or this is all to get attention on social media."

The fourth one mentioned, "Agreed you love ur dog and he's ur dahej but pls keep it safe with a sitter instead of him getting anxious with people around and u looking so distracted!!!!"

After her wedding, the newlyweds dropped the first picture as husband and wife.

Celebrity make-up artist Veena Nagda shared photos from the actress' mehendi ceremony along with the caption, "Congratulations to this lovely couple Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh L Sajnani. Wish you a happy married life."

On the work front, Sonnalli Seygall will next star in Noorani Chehra alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nupur Sanon.