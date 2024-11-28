Actor Sonnalli Seygall, who is best known for her roles in Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Jai Mummy Di, has been blessed with a baby girl. The actor along with her husband Ashesh Sajnani shared the happy news on their social media.

A clip shared by the couple on social media shows Ashesh celebrating the birth of their daughter with a joyful dance, which captures the sound of their baby girl's cry.

In the clip, Ashesh is seen wearing a red hospital dress with a head cap and mask. The video also captures the sound of their daughter's first cry. Sharing the video on his social media handle, he wrote, "Our baby is here".

The spokesperson said, "Sonnalli and Ashesh are overjoyed with the arrival of their little bundle of joy. Both mother and baby are healthy and doing fine. It's the most special day of their lives and they are filled with gratitude for all the love that has come their way."

Let's take a look at celebs who welcomed a baby girl this year:

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

On June 4 this year, actor Varun Dhawan and his designer wife Natasha Dalal announced the arrival of their daughter. Varun shared a cute snap of his baby girl holding his finger, along with a heartwarming caption which read: "Couldn't be happier to be a girl dad."

Varun and Natasha have named their daughter Lara.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

On July 20, star couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha the arrival of their first child a baby girl.

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal named her Zuneyra Ida Fazal. The couple shared the name during an interview with Vogue India. Zuneyra is an Urdu word meaning "Flower of Paradise."

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their first child, a baby girl on September 8, 2024.

The couple named their daughter. "Dua Padukone Singh. Sharing the first glimpse of their daughter 'Dua' , they also shared why they named her Dua.

"Dua means meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers," wrote Deepika and Ranveer.

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta and her actor-husband Satyadeep Misra welcomed their first child, a baby girl on 11th October.

Television actor Drashti Dhami and her husband Niraj, welcomed their daughter on October 23, Drashti has named her daughter Leela. The proud mother took to Instagram, posting an image of Leela's little feet, gently held by Drashti and her husband, Niraj Khemka. The caption simply read, "Say hello to Leela".