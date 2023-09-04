Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi underwent health check-ups at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here, party sources said on Sunday.

Sources said the former Congress chief went to the hospital for a check-up on Friday evening and then again on Saturday morning following a mild fever.

The hospital, however, has not issued any statement so far in this regard.

Earlier this year, the former Congress chief was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for treatment of a viral respiratory infection and was discharged after few days.

