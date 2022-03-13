Congress' interim chief Sonia Gandhi offered to "step back" from her role as the Congress Working Committee met on Sunday for an over five-hour-long discussion on the fall-out of the recent Assembly polls but the party's highest decision authority did not accept it.

Sources said she indicated that she may step back if the CWC wants but the CWC did not endorse it.

The CWC reposed faith in the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and every single member said that she should continue till organisational elections.

CWC meet

Party chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said: "The deliberations of the CWC is not open and many people spoke but the CWC statement is the final conclusion of the meeting."

The discussion also centred on the strengthening of the party and it was decided to hold a brain storming session soon.

All the state Incharges reported to the CWC about the results and CWC members analysed the outcome. "It was sincere discussion," said party General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal.

The party accepted the election results and resolved to fight the BJP under Sonia Gandhi's leadership.

(With inputs from IANS)