The Kapoor clan are off to Thailand for New Year's, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan and Riddhima Sahani have been sharing pictures and videos from their New Year getaway.

However, amid several pictures shared by the Kapoors and Sahanis, a photo shared by Neetu features her and Soni Razdan caught attention.

Neetu captioned the image as "Mommies" with a flower emoji. Eagle-eyed netizens saw vape lying on the table as Neetu and Soni posed.

Netizens quickly criticised Neetu Kapoor, many even pointed out how Neetu Kapoor's voice had drastically changed over the years, possibly an effect of smoking.

A user mentioned, "Her voice is a giveaway. Even Kareena's voice has changed drastically."

Another mentioned, "Everyone smokes in Bollywood. Not a big deal."

A section of netizens came to the rescue.

A user mentioned, "Please let them live the way they want, stop this too much intrusion and nitpicking of things. Just because it's in front of her, doesn't mean that Neetu is only using them could be anyone else in the group that travelled and might have kept there Or maybe she is struggling with issues that we don't know and using them."

Another one, defending Neetu Kapoor, wrote, "I want to know what is the difference between a male smoker and a female smoker, why is the reaction to female celebrities being smokers more surprised and critical."

Ranbir and Alia were spotted enjoying drinks as they welcomed 2025 in Thailand

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor also shared how they welcomed 2025. Taking to instream stories, Neetu Kapoor on special media dropped a video of Ranbir rung to Alia Bhatt as the clock struck 12.

In the clip shared by Neetu Kapoor, Alia and Ranbir were seen raising a toast and seemingly drinking alcohol.

Work Front

Neetu will be seen in Letters To Mr. Khanna. Soni Razdan will star in Songs of Paradise and Abir Gulaal.