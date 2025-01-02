Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty is expecting her first child with Indian cricketer KL Rahul. The couple took to social media in the month of November and shared happy news with fans. During her pregnancy, Athiya has been accompanying KL Rahul, who is in Melbourne, as India is playing against Australia in the ongoing Gavaskar trophy.

On Thursday, Athiya Shetty took to social media and shared a carousel post. In the first slide, Athiya is seen resting her head on Rahul's shoulder, clutching his arm. The next post, a video, reveals Athiya flaunting her baby bump as she walks hand-in-hand with Rahul. The final slide features a heartwarming quote that reads, "Slow down often. Count your blessings. Be kind to your heart. Believe in new beginnings."

The beautiful carousel post is aesthetically shared and features black-and-white photographs.

This marks the first time Athiya has officially shared a picture of herself flaunting her baby bump, leaving fans and well-wishers in awe. Fans took to social media and congratulated the couple.

On December 31, Athiya Shetty was spotted at the Melbourne Cricket Ground with Anushka Shetty. The actor looked stylish and cool in easy, effortless casual attire. It was also the first time the actress was spotted with her baby bump ever since she and KL Rahul announced the pregnancy.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, who celebrated their marriage in January 2023, have thrilled fans with the joyous news of expecting their first child together.