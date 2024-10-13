Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, along with 20 other protesters, was detained by the Delhi Police on Sunday for staging a protest outside the Ladakh Bhawan in New Delhi. The group, on a hunger strike along with Wangchuk, was taken to the Mandir Marg police station. A heavy police presence was set up to maintain order. Some protesters argued that they were not causing any disturbance but were sitting peacefully.

A senior police official stated that the protesters did not have permission to demonstrate outside Ladakh Bhawan. The group had applied to hold their protest at Jantar Mantar, and their application was still under consideration.

Consequently, they were not allowed to protest at any other location. Despite this Wangchuk and his supporters, who had marched from Leh to Delhi, were detained. Their key demand is for Ladakh's inclusion in the sixth schedule of the Constitution.

Protesters were earlier detained at Singhu border on September 30

The protesters were previously detained at the Singhu border on September 30 by Delhi Police and were released on October 2. They are also seeking a meeting with top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After their release on October 2, protesters started a hunger strike in Delhi to draw the attention of the nation towards their demands.

Delhi Chalo March started on September 1

Over 100 volunteers, led by renowned innovator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, started Delhi Chalo Padyatra on September 1. The aim of this Padyatra was to urge the Centre to resume stalled negotiations with Ladakh's leadership on a four-point agenda.

The Padyatra, jointly organized by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), sought to reinvigorate the agitation that has been ongoing for four years.

I strongly condemn the detention of more than 61 peaceful demonstrators from Ladakh Bhawan Delhi today who were on Anshan for Ladakh’s demand and held at Mandir Marg Police Station. The detention of peaceful demonstrators is a concerning development. #sonamwangchuk #saveladakh pic.twitter.com/EgvUD6CFUQ — Jigmat Paljor འཇིགས་མེད་དཔལ་འབྱོར། (@j_paljorladakh) October 13, 2024

Their demands include statehood for Ladakh, an extension of the Constitution's Sixth Schedule, a streamlined recruitment process with a dedicated public service commission for Ladakh, and separate Lok Sabha seats for the Leh and Kargil districts.

The discussions between Ladakh representatives and the Central government concluded in March without any definitive results.

The sixth schedule of the Constitution includes provisions for the administration of tribal areas in the northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram. It establishes autonomous councils with legislative, judicial, executive, and financial powers to govern these areas independently. The protesters are also advocating for statehood for Ladakh, a public service commission for the region, and separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil

A SAD DAY FOR DEMOCRACY

On 8th day of fast, 61 people doing a Moun Vrat on Ekadashi to #SaveLadakh #SaveHimalayas were forcibly detained.

We were told BNSS 163 (144) prohibitory orders were permanently applied in entire New Delhi district. This I think is against the spirit of… pic.twitter.com/dQz0Gzj2JG — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) October 13, 2024

It is a blot on India's democratic system: Wangchuk

"I stand before you today, deeply disturbed and concerned about the alarming erosion of our democratic rights in the world's largest democracy", Wangchuk said in a video message. "The silent protest at Ladakh Bhawan, where many gathered to express their grievances, was met with police detention. This blatant suppression of peaceful dissent is unacceptable."

"The imposition of Section 144, now rebranded as 163 BNSS, has been perpetually enforced in the capital since 2020. This indefinite restriction on assembly and speech is a stark reminder of the fragility of our democratic foundations," he observed.

"In a democracy, the right to peaceful protest is sacrosanct. It's essential for holding those in power accountable and ensuring the voices of marginalized communities are heard. The detention of supporters and the imposition of Section 144 undermine this fundamental right, striking at the very heart of our democratic values," he said.