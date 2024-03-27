After climate activist and education reformist Sonam Wangchuk concluded his 21-day hunger strike, Ladakhi groups announced they would intensify their ongoing stir to corner the ruling BJP.

Agitating Ladakhi groups announced a "Border March" toward the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on April 7. The purpose of this march is to reveal the extent of Chinese intrusions and corporate land takeovers.

The Ladakhis are protesting the BJP-led NDA government's indifference to their two crucial demands: statehood for Ladakh and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. The timing of this "border march" appears strategic, aiming to challenge the BJP's claims that no Chinese encroachment has occurred in Ladakh.

"The Border March is to be taken out by 10,000 Ladakhis. Sonam Wangchuk is not in good health as of now. It is now decided that the March, to be supported by Leh Apex Body (LAB) and other groups of Ladakh, will take place on April 7," veteran leader of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) leader Chering Dorjay said.

END 21st Day OF MY #CLIMATEFAST

I'll be back...

7000 people gathered today.

It was the end of the 1st leg of my fast. Btw 21 days was the longest fast Gandhi ji kept.

From tomorrow women's groups of Ladakh will take it forward with a 10 Days fast, then the youth, then the… pic.twitter.com/pozNiuPvyS — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) March 26, 2024

Despite failed talks between Ladakhi leaders and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on March 4, the Central government remains unmoved by ongoing protests and hunger strikes. Sonam Wangchuk's health condition will determine the exact date of the march, which 10,000 Ladakhis and various local groups will support.

Women's groups to start hunger strike

Dorjay disclosed that women groups will start a 10-day-long hunger strike in Leh from Wednesday to mount pressure on the government to fulfill its promise of granting sixth schedule and statehood to Ladakh.

He said that the BJP had made these promises to the people of Ladakh during the 2019 Lok Sabha and 2020 Leh Council elections.

After the women's protest, the youth will sit on fast followed by the monks from monasteries.

In a video message, Sonam Wangchuk said the "Border March" is being planned "to expose the extent of Chinese's intrusion and takeover of land by Indian corporators" in Ladakh.

Wangchuk's fresh appeal to Prime Minister

While ending his 21-day-long "climate fast," Sonam Wangchuk, renewed his call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfill commitments made to the people.

In recent video messages circulated on X, a visibly weakened Wangchuk, marking his 21st day of 'climate fast', urged the citizens of Ladakh to exercise their voting rights wisely, emphasizing the significance of the nation's welfare.

Wangchuk, renowned for his contributions to education reform, has endured sub-zero temperatures since March 6, commencing his 'climate fast' following stalled discussions between the joint representatives of the Leh-based Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), jointly advocating for Ladakh's statehood and Sixth Schedule inclusion, and the central government.

Its my birthday today .. and i’m celebrating by showing solidarity with ⁦@Wangchuk66⁩ and the people of ladakh who are fighting for us .. our country .. our environment and our future . ??????let’s stand by them #justasking pic.twitter.com/kUUdRakYrD — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) March 26, 2024

Bollywood actor Prakash Raj joins hunger strike

Meanwhile, Bollywood Actor Prakash Raj also visited the hunger strike venue in Leh today and extended his support to the Wangchuk-led protest.

The actor, a critic of the ruling BJP, said when the governments do not keep their promises, the people have no option but to unite and raise their voices in accordance with their constitutional rights.

"Its my birthday today.. and I'm celebrating by showing solidarity with @Wangchuk66 and the people of Ladakh who are fighting for us ..our country..our environment and our future. Let's stand by them #justasking," he wrote on 'X'.