Sonam Kapoor has always raised the fashion bar with her sartorial sense and is known for making style statements. And yet again, the Veere Di Wedding actress has stunned everyone with her recent bold photoshoot.

Sharing a few stills from her photoshoot on Instagram, Sonam was seen wearing a long white deep plunging neckline dress with her hair tied at the back. She wore a necklace and a white oversized blazer over the dress combining it with golden shoes. And there's no doubt that the fashionista just set the temperatures soaring with her hotness.

Sonam is now all set to unravel some of her style secrets in an upcoming web series with Belgian chocolate ice cream brand Magnum. She said that it was thrilling to endorse a brand which has a "hallmark for indulgence and style excellence", and which "reflects exactly what inspires my style".

"It's no secret that I live and breathe fashion. It defines me in more ways than one and I believe in taking my style very seriously. With Magnum, I'm here to co-create a space that encourages fashionistas to make their own style rules and break free from stereotypes. Stay tuned for my upcoming style project that I've taken great pleasure curating," Sonam said in a statement.

While fitness is a part of her daily routine, she said ice cream has always been her guilty pleasure.

