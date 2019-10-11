Sonam Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana's Bewakoofiyan might not have won over the critics and the audience, but Sonam's first bikini scene in the film did raise many eyebrows back then. It was the first time that Sonam had donned a bikini and while many were left stunned with her sensuous avatar, many felt it did not suit her.

Talking about her father Anil Kapoor's reaction to the bikini scene, Sonam had said, "He knew about that (the bikini shot)! My dad is an artist and he is very open-minded...actually he was the one who encouraged me to become an actress. He didn't say anything, he just said the film will get a good opening."

Elaborating further at a press conference for the film, Sonam had said, "I didn't have to work hard because I am playing a regular girl in the film. I have a tendency to put on weight but my routine was the same for this film. You will not see me as a movie star in this movie as I am playing a regular girl."

"When I signed the film, it was my idea. I was briefed that there is a pool there and I have to wear swimsuit. I said my body is lean, and it is thin on the waist...so let's just show that. If you see the shot...unlike the shots in films like 'Dhoom' or 'Race', cameras are not panned on the body. It's a normal shot where I am wearing a swimsuit and jump into the pool," she said.

Sonam Kapoor once used to weigh a lot and underwent massive workout and diet routine before entering into the industry. Sonam had turned vegan back then and has continued being the same till now.

Recently, the actress had taken to Instagram to announce that owing to the vegan diet, she had developed iodine deficiency. "Just a note to all the vegetarians or vegans out there! Please make sure you're using SALT with IODINE in it. I've just found out I have an iodine deficiency (sic)," she wrote.

Sonam's The Zoya Factor recently released and won good reviews. Mrs Kapoor is now gearing up for her next – The Battle of Bittora.