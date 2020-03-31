Sonam Kapoor has been slaying the industry with her fashion ever since her debut. She is known for speaking her heart out and has been constantly making headlines for her remarks. Even when it is about politics, Sonam has never shied away from sharing her opinions. Neerja actress was being linked up with her co-star but smashing all the rumors the actor got married to her long-term boyfriend Anand Ahuja in 2018.

Unlike other B-Town couples like Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Sonam and Anand had a big fat wedding, studded with all the Bollywood stars. A-list actors such as Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Salman Khan, Bachchans and many more managed to attend her wedding. Although Sonam kept her relationship very private, ever since their marriage, the couple has been setting relationship goals.

Couple in quarantine

Recently, the duo came back from London after the coronavirus outbreak and have quarantined themselves in their Mumbai house. In a video that got viral on social media, Sonam was spotted in loose white clothes raising the questions on her pregnancy. Fans got excited and thought that I Hate Luv Stories fame is pregnant but Kapoor has not given any confirmation about the same.

Love is in the air

Being quarantined, Sonam has been spending quality time with her husband. Today she has shared an adorable picture with him with a caption filled with Bob Marley's Three Little Bird song. Sonam can be seen giving, what looks like a morning kiss to hubby Anand on his side forehead.

Her caption read,

"Rise up this mornin'

Smiled with the risin' sun

Three little birds

Pitch by my doorstep

Singin' sweet songs

Of melodies pure and true

Saying', (this is my message to you)

Singing' don't worry 'bout a thing

'Cause every little thing gonna be alright

Singing' don't worry (don't worry) 'bout a thing

'Cause every little thing gonna be alright"

On this adorable post-Anand has showered love but have also asked Sonam to sing a song to him in person as a part of a deal. Anand wrote, "You were supposed to sing this to me in person after I sang "sunshine"! This post is super cute but doesn't free you from the in-person singing promise please! @sonamkapoor."

We are sure that Sonam's fanbase would also like to see her sing. On the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite Dulquer Salmaan.