Sonam Kapoor, who is very close to her parents – Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor, recently penned down a few lines explaining how they turned her into a better person. In the same, she also revealed something about them, which used to make her feel embarrassed during her childhood.

In a feature to CNN Style, the actress wrote about how Anil and Sunita taught her to stand for one self, and always do the right thing.

"The more I think about it, inheritance is not about money or property or legacy. It's the values you instil in your children. Teach them to do the right thing and to stand up for themselves and others, for the benefit of their future selves and the people around them. Everything else is secondary," Sonam wrote.

Talking about her parents' love story and the success of their married life, the Veere Di Wedding actress said that she and her siblings used to feel embarrassed during childhood when Anil and Sunita would address each other as "baby" in front of them.

"Anil, an actor, and Sunita, a former model and fashion designer, met in high school, fell in love, and have been happily married for 35 years. When we were young, my brother, sister and I would be embarrassed when they called each other 'baby' and were affectionate in front of us. But they were best friends and partners, supporting one another's goals and working together to raise their family, regardless of what society dictated," she wrote.

Further praising her parents, Sonam said that she learned the importance of hard work, honesty, tolerance and strong moral compass from them.

Well, it is indeed heart-warming to see the beautiful bond between Sonam and her parents.