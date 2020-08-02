After Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic became parents to their baby boy, online users have been expecting other Bollywood couples to announce their good news as well. Amid all the chatter, Sonam Kapoor's recent picture has now sparked speculations of her pregnancy.

It so happened that Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja recently uploaded a few pictures from his birthday celebration. In the pictures, Sonam was seen flashing her million dollar smile to the camera amid a beautiful white decor in a garden.

However, what caught everyone's attention was her loose outfit that made them believe that Sonam might be pregnant with her first child. Many people wondered if the actress was trying to hide her baby bump.

Comments like "Sonam Kapoor is pregnant" began flooding Ahuja's Instagram feed. However, it took no time for him to rubbish the speculations of the couple expecting their first baby.

"No," said Anand Ahuja when an online user asked if Sonam was pregnant.

Sonam Kapoor's 'state of mind'

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has shared her state of mind in a hilarious new post on social media.

Sonam took to Instagram, where she has shared a boomerang video of herself. In the clip, Sonam is seen making a funny face.

"S T A T E O F M I N D," she wrote alongside the clip.

Last month, Sonam travelled to London.

In a string of pictures that Sonam had posted on Instagram Stories, she could be seen aboard a flight, wearing a mask. Her husband, Anand Ahuja is next to her.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in "The Zoya Factor", which also featured Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan. The film , which is an adaptation of a book of the same name written by Anuja Chauhan, fared below expectations.