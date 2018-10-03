It has been only 4 months since Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja took their wedding vows and the internet has already started buzzing with her pregnancy speculations, thanks to her recent outing.

Sonam recently stepped out wearing an oversized maxi dress which has set the tongues wagging.

Instagram users started wondering whether the Veere Di Wedding actress was hiding her baby bump.

"What happened to her. Is she pregnant?" An Instagram user commented while another user echoed the words.

Others criticised Sonam for her poor fashion choice, while some passed nasty comments saying that the actress looked as if she was coming out of a mental hospital.

Even before Sonam could get married to her longtime boyfriend, she was bombarded with questions whether she would cut down work after marriage.

To which Sonam was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama, "I never took on too much work. In fact, I am now working more than before. This year I've already had one release Padman. I've another one now Veere Di Wedding, following by Sanju (the Sanjay dutt bio-pic). Then there's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga (with father Anil Kapoor). So, it's four films in a year. This is more work than I've done before marriage."

Meanwhile, take a look at the picture and what people have to say about it.