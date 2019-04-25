Sonam Kapoor was recently spotted at an airport, where her attire and way of walking made a lot of people feel that the actress is pregnant.

Sonam, wife of Anand Ahuja, was seen sporting a beautiful yellow dress and goggles. While she looked as usual stunning, a few things made a lot of people think that she is expecting her first child.

First, Sonam has lately been seen wearing mostly loose outfits. She was some days ago spotted in a similar loose outfit coupled with a pair of shoes. Now in the latest photos and videos from the airport, she is again seen wearing same kind of outfit. Also, it was seen that her husband Anand had tied the laces of her shoes.

Secondly, she has lately been seen avoiding heels. Even in the latest case, she is seen wearing flats.

Thirdly, many found Sonam's way of walking has changed. She is seen somewhat conscious with her dress around her belly in the video. All these made a lot of fans guess that the Veere Di Wedding actress is indeed pregnant.

While there has not been any official confirmation on this, this is not the first time that Sonam made news for pregnancy rumours. Earlier last year, it was rumoured that the diva was on the way to motherhood when she was seen sporting an oversized dress.

While the rumours had turned out to be false that time, it will be interesting to see if Sonam is actually pregnant this time.

Watch the video below and some comments:

On the work front, she was last seen alongside her father Anil Kapoor in the film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga that also featured Rajkummar Rao.