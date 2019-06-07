Twitterati has condemned Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and other Bollywood celebs, who protested against Asifa rape holding placards, for showing their double standards towards Twinkle Sharma's murder case.

A man named Mohammed Zahid had killed Twinkle Sharma in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district. What is more shocking is that Twinkle was killed over a meagre sum of Rs 10,000 that the three-year-old girl's parents had taken as loan. Zahid was arrested after Aligarh police recovered Twinkle's body on June 2.

The murder sent shockwaves across the country with many condemning it, saying that it is inhuman, horrible and barbaric. Many celebs like Sidharth Malhotra, Abhishek Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Raveena Tandon, Sunny Leone and Gul Panag were among the people, who expressed shock over the incident and offered prayers for Twinkle Sharma and her family.

But a few celebs like Koena Mitra tried to give a communal colour to the murder case of Twinkle Sharma. The model-turned-actress tweeted, "Hindus have the responsibility to remain secular I guess, hence no outrage for you. I am Hindustan. A proud Hindu. I'm not liberal enough to support your Rapists. I'm no secular from today. With you and yours.... #TwinkleSharma #Aligarh #Mohammedjahid."

Many people objected to Koena Mitra for this case with politics and religion. Responding to one of them, she wrote, "Look around, there are many supporters. It's a sarcastic statement. Silent spectators are supporters!!! No candle light march, no placards, no headlines. Why? What's stopping them now?"

Sonam Kapoor took to Twitter to condemn the murder case of Twinkle Sharma, but she requested everyone not use this incident for selfish agenda. She tweeted, "What has happened to baby twinkle is. Heartbreaking and horrific. I pray for her and her family. I also urge people to not make this into a selfish agenda. This is a little girls death, not a reason to spread your hate."

When an eight-year-old girl named Asifa Bano was abducted and murdered in Kathua, celebs like Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Kalki Koechlin, Richa Chadda, Vishal Dadlani, Baadshah, Isha Gupta, Mini Mathur, Radhika Apte and Konkana Sen had protested against it. They had held placard which was said to be leftists and liberals' agenda against Hindus and Hinduism.

Some of these people have also condemned the murder case of Twinkle Sharma, while others remained quiet on these issues. However, none of them protested against the murderers holding the placards, which displayed their religion. This did not go down well with many right-wing people, who created a collage of their photos and trolled them for hypocrisy and double standards.

Rama‏ @sriramtalks

Not ONE of these hypocrites remembered they are #Hindusthan today when 3 year old Twinkle Sharma got brutally raped and murdered by Mohammed Zahid. No placards, no protests #Hypocrites @sonamakapoor @ReallySwara @VishalDadlani @Its_Badshah #KALKIKOECHLIN

Nehal Kapadia‏ @kapadia_nehal

To all d hypocrite celebrities, who hold d placard for the justice of Asifa, where the fuck are you when the same thing has happened to # #TwinkleSharma ??? I stand with the family of Twinkle n ask the judicial system of India for the justice to prevail. #JusticeForTinkleSharma

Hirakesh Chandra Roy‏ @RoyHirakesh

Heard they are not paying you to hold a placard, like you did during the Kathua incident when you implied she was killed by Hindus. A sad day when the likes of you are give space in a public discourse.

Influencer‏ @Purple_Truth

Why Double standards - How u guys reacted and bought religion in #Kathua rape case is worse - shame on people like U

श्रीराम भक्त‏ @bjplao

Oh my gosh intelligent lady, Did you forget this intelligence and knowledge, when you're crying about asifa?

હાર્દિક हार्दिक Hardik‏ @TweetofHardik

One person can be wrong but not Mass.. You run agenda some time ago and now people are reminding you that...

Baawra Mann‏ @BaawraMann

Then why you were using Placard on Kathua matters, started shaming Hinduism and Hindustan?? Please keep your Gyan to Yourself, we Hate your Double Standards. #TwinkleSharma

pslv18‏ @cridgy_edgelord

Not even half as much coverage as kathua. What happened internet intellectuals, cat got your tongue? No outrage on the background of the perpetrators? You were so rattled during Kathua. #TwinkleSharma

Nandini‏ @_NAN_DINI

Your placards at the time of #Asifa only exposed a very 'selfish agenda & a reason to spread hate'… If you had shown the same restraint then your advice today might sound more credible. #TwinkleSharma

Yo Yo Funny Singh‏ @moronhumor

I am Ashamed, I am Ashamed that Sonam Kapoor's Makeup Artist, her Photographer, her hairstylist, her dress designer, her Placard guy, her PR manager were not available for her to be Hindustan and Ashamed this morning. Remember It's heartbreaking and horrific.