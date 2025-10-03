Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor is brimming with joy as she is all set to embrace motherhood for the second time. Earlier this week, it was reported that Sonam Kapoor is pregnant with her second child, but the actor hasn't officially confirmed her pregnancy.

However, on Thursday night, the Kapoor family came under one roof at Anshula Kapoor's engagement. From Arjun Kapoor, Maheep, Shanaya, Shahid Kapoor, Mira, among others were seen entering Boney Kapoor's mansion for the engagement.

Sonam Kapoor was also clicked while getting out of the car. It so happened that when Sonam came out, the paparazzi requested her to come and pose, but she ignored them. The paps kept shouting, "Sonam ji, Sonam ma'am aage aayein."

But the actress didn't stop and went directly inside the building, completely ignoring them.

Sonam arrived solo for the event, without husband Anand Ahuja or their son Vayu. This marked her first public appearance since reports of her second pregnancy surfaced.

However, Sonam's baby bump wasn't visible.

Netizens slammed Sonam for being way too arrogant and not even smiling.

A user wrote, "Ruk ke ek second pose kar sakti thi.."

Another asked," Why isnt her baby bump visible?"

"Itta kya bhao khana bhai?" added another one.

On Friday morning, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared a carousel of photos from her look that she wore during the engagement. She wrote, "Ready for my @anshulakapoor let the celebrations begin!."

For the engagement ceremony of Anshula, Sonam Kapoor opted for a chic Indo-western ensemble. Her mustard outfit featured a long skirt, a matching top, and a crop blazer.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was last seen in the movie Blind in 2023, which she filmed before her pregnancy. The actress took a break from acting. Following the arrival of her son, Vayu, with husband Anand Ahuja, she decided to pause her career. However, in 2023, she mentioned that she would return for her next film, Battle of Bittora, based on Anuja Chauhan's novel.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was last seen in the movie Blind in 2023, which she filmed before her first pregnancy. Sonam then took a break from acting and devoted all her time to raising Vayu with husband Anand Ahuja. However, in 2023, she mentioned that she would return for her next film, Battle of Bittora, based on Anuja Chauhan's novel.