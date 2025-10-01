Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, who welcomed their first child, Vayu, in August 2022, are now reportedly expecting their second child. The Kapoor-Ahuja families are overjoyed as Sonam embraces motherhood again. According to Pinkvilla and their sources, she is in her second trimester, and the couple will make a formal announcement soon.

Ever since the birth of her first child, Vayu, Sonam has often shared glimpses of her journey through motherhood, balancing her glamorous screen presence with life as a devoted parent. She is yet to act in another Bollywood film. Sonam and Anand frequently share photos of their son on Instagram.

In August this year, the actor penned a touching note as Vayu turned three: "Happy Birthday my baby boy. May you always be this curious, kind, thoughtful and sweet. I hope you are always surrounded by so much love, music and happiness. Mama loves you to the moon and back and again."

Vayu's grandfather, veteran actor Anil Kapoor, also marked the occasion with heartfelt words: "Happy Birthday, Vayu! From the moment you came into our lives, you've filled every heart with joy and love. Watching Sonam, Anand, Nani, Dadi, Dada, Rhea Masi, Karan and Aki come together around you fills me with so much pride. You are truly blessed to be surrounded by such thoughtful and loving parents and family."

However, neither Sonam nor Anand has confirmed the announcement yet.

Work Front



Sonam Kapoor made her debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya and went on to enjoy success with films such as Raanjhanaa and Neerja. She was last seen in the 2023 crime thriller Blind, a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name. Directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh, the film marked her return to the screen after a six-year hiatus following The Zoya Factor.

Sonam's next project is The Battle of Bittora, an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's bestselling novel.