Congratulations are in order for actor Sonam Kapoor and her businessman husband, Anand Ahuja, as the couple are expecting their second child together.

The actress took to social media on Thursday and announced her second pregnancy, sharing the happy news with a series of stylish photos on Instagram. Sonam flaunted her baby bump alongside the caption, "MOTHER." The actor also chose to disable the comments section on her announcement post.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja announces her second pregnancy Princess Diana–inspired outfit

In the announcement post, Sonam shares a series of stunning photos from her recent photoshoot, channelling her royal energy.

For the announcement, Sonam opted for a look inspired by Princess Diana, wearing a striking hot-pink pure wool suit paired with a hat and gloves. The outfit, with its oversized padded shoulders and softly curved silhouette, exuded a regal charm. Her hot-pink ensemble added a timeless touch to her maternity reveal.

As soon as she dropped her second pregnancy news, fans and celebrities flocked to her comment section and congratulated her.

Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra welcomed her once again to the mommy club.

While her husband Anand Ahuja wrote, "Double Trouble.."

New mother Parineeti Chopra wrote: "Congrats mamacitaaa .."

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared, "Sona and Anand ❤️❤️❤️."

A netizen claimed, "Baby girls loading.."

A fan wrote, "Congratulations you guys ❤️ God we deserve a mini sonam ."

Another fan gushed, "I knew it since the 21st oct post .."

A netizen stated, "Mother is mothering .

For months, reports of Sonam Kapoor's pregnancy surfaced on social media. Whenever Sonam stepped out from her residence, she was papped, hiding her baby bump. Recently, during the Karva Chauth festivities at her mother's residence, Sonam even avoided the paps.

However, in most of her social media posts, her tiny baby bump was very much visible, and reports surfaced about her being in the second trimester of her pregnancy.

For the unversed, Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja are already parents to their son Vayu, born in 2022.