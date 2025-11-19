Bollywood is beaming with joy as the last two months have seen several celebrities welcoming their first child. From Parineeti Chopra–Raghav Chadha, Arbaaz Khan–Sshura Khan, Kiara Advani–Sidharth Malhotra, and Katrina Kaif–Vicky Kaushal to Rajkummar Rao–Patralekha, many stars have embraced parenthood.

Although many of them haven't officially announced the names of their newborns yet, Wednesday brought heartwarming glimpses. Parineeti Chopra–Raghav Chadha and Arbaaz Khan–Sshura Khan shared photos of their babies without revealing their faces. Parineeti and Raghav, who were blessed with a baby boy last month, revealed his name and introduced him to their fans and Instagram family. Sshura and Arbaaz, who also recently welcomed their daughter, shared a sneak peek of their little one.

Meet Neer: Raghav and Parineeti's son

On Wednesday, actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha in a collaborative Instagram post, shared a picture of themselves lovingly kissing their baby boy's tiny toes.

Parineeti and Raghav, who combined parts of their names, using "Nee" from Parineeti and R from "Raghav", revealed their son's name.

Along with the post, intimate photographs show the couple softly kissing their baby's tiny feet.

They captioned the post as, "Jalasya rupam, premasya svarūpam, tatra eva Neer. Our hearts found peace in an eternal drop of life. We named him Neer, pure, divine, limitless."

Translated simply, the Sanskrit phrase means, "He is the form of water, the voice of love there, indeed, lies Neer." In easy terms, they are saying that their baby is like a drop of water that carries love itself in its being gentle, boundless, and filled with purity.

Parineeti and Raghav's wedding

On October 19, Parineeti and Raghav Chadha announced the arrival of their baby boy. They took to their Instagram and shared the news and wrote, "He's finally here! our Baby Boy And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything. With gratitude, Parineeti & Raghav."

Parineeti and Raghav took the wedding vows in a private yet grand ceremony on September 24, 2023, in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding blended Bollywood charm with political elegance, attended by close family, friends, and prominent figures, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan share first glimpse of their newborn

Apart from Parineeti and Raghav Chadha unveiling the name of their son and sharing glimpses of their baby boy, Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan also offered a sneak peek into their life as new parents on Wednesday. The couple shared adorable photos of the tiny feet of their newborn daughter, Sipaara Khan.

In a collaborative post, they wrote, "The tiniest hands and feet, but the biggest part of our heart #sipaarakhan."

On October 8, Arbaaz and Sshura announced the name of their daughter. The duo shared a note that read, "Welcome, baby girl Sipaara Khan. With love, Shura and Arbaaz." In the caption, Sshura wrote, "Alhamdulillah (red heart emoticon)."

Arbaaz has embraced fatherhood again after nearly twenty years. He is already dad to 22-year-old Arhaan Khan, his son from his earlier marriage to Malaika Arora. Despite their divorce, Arbaaz and Malaika continue to co-parent their son, Arhaan.

Arbaaz and Sshura had tied the knot earlier on December 24, 2023, in a private nikah ceremony held at Arpita Khan Sharma's Mumbai home. Following the wedding, Arbaaz announced the happy news on Instagram, writing, "In the presence of our loved ones, my and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day! Their ceremony was a close-knit affair with only close friends and family members in attendance.