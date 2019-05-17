Last month, Sonam Kapoor's awkward walk trying to hide her 'baby bump' in a loose yellow dress had sparked speculations of her first pregnancy with husband Anand Ahuja. Of late, the Veere Di Wedding actress had been opting for loose outfits which had further added fuel to the pregnancy rumours. And if a report in Deccan Chronicle is to be believed, Sonam will be the first one to embrace motherhood before Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra who recently got married.

Sonam is reportedly not signing any Bollywood movies to keep herself free from commitments and make way for a new phase in her life. The report says that Anand Ahuja is "keen to start a family as soon as possible.

"This is why Sonam is not signing any new films at the moment. She wants to keep the deck clear for the real-life role of a mom," a source was quoted as saying by the daily.

While there's no official confirmation about it, this is not the first time that Sonam made news for her possible pregnancy. Last year, it was rumoured that the fashionista was ready to become a mother when she was seen sporting an oversized dress.

Though the rumours had eventually turned out to be untrue then, it remains to be seen if the report of Sonam's pregnancy turns out to be true.

Sonam and Anand celebrated their first wedding anniversary on May 8. Post marriage, Sonam has not stopped working and appeared in Sanju and Veere Di Wedding in 2018, with Padman releasing before her wedding. The 33-year-old actress juggles her time between Mumbai, Delhi and London to spend time with her husband. She will be seen next in The Zoya Factor, a movie based on the book of the same name by Anuja Chauhan.