Many girls look up to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja for fashion and beauty tips. But curling eyelashes is one that thing which the "Neerja" actress also finds it difficult to do.

On Sunday, Sonam took to Instagram and shared a picture in which she is seen curling her lashes with a curler.

"Impossible task," she captioned the image, which is way too relatable for girls.

Sonam Kapoor (Credits: Sonam Kapoor Instagram)

Reacting to it, a user wrote: "so true."

Another one commented: "the real struggle."

Currently, Sonam is spending time with her husband, Anand Ahuja at their house in Delhi amid the lockdown.

