Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is having a gala time with his husband Anand Ahuja amid the lockdown and she recently shared the glimpse of it. Posting pictures of her lavish mansion on Instagram, Aisha fame Sonam surely gave the sneak peek of her dreamy life.

The post which was titled as the 'Snapshots of Quarantine', gave fans a sight of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's luxurious mansion in New Delhi, somewhere near Golf Links neighbourhood. From a whimsical bedroom to lavishly green lawns, Let us take you on a tour of Sonam Kapoor's abode.

Beautiful and Bright Bedroom:

Sonam Kapoor's bedroom is a vision in white which has a large four-poster bed with white curtains matched with elegant wooden flooring. The pictures make it obvious that white colour is highly adored by the couple. Both Sonam and Anand can be seen engrossed in reading books, giving out major relationship goals.

Magical study room:

Since we know that both Sonam and Anand are huge bibliophile, it was not hard to guess that they must be having a surreal study room with a variety of books. Again, their enormous study room is blended in the shades of white and brown, depicting that it's an extension of the couple's bedroom itself.

Books like Awakening by GR Santosh, India's Great Masters by Raghu Rai, and The Mahabharata Quest by Christopher Doyle can be spotted easily in the study room along with novel named The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air which was gifted to Anand by American Actor, Will Smith himself.

Sonam-Anand House has these large windows in every room, making way for the natural light. The pictures also showcased the work are of Anand. His workspace includes a standing desk, as well as comfortable sitting space.

Sonam Kapoor's kitchen: Svelte decor and Modern finishing

The open kitchen is constructed in a sleek manner with contemporary aesthetics. Big cabinets, fancy equipment and large windows, they all make Sonam's kitchen more desirable.

Last month, Sonam shared the glimpse of her kitchen and expressed how much she loves cooking.

Lavish Living Room

Just like their bedroom, the grand living area of Ahuja Abode is designed on the monochrome palette, on the soothing shades of cream.

In February 2020, Sonam Kapoor's mother-in-law Priya Ahuja shared the pictures of surprise birthday cake arranged by Sonam. From the pictures, fans could get a glimpse of Sonam's beautiful living room in New Delhi mansion.

Sonam-Anand green and luscious lawn

While we all are trapped amid the four walls in the lockdown, Ahuja's can enjoy nature's blessing and fn outdoor time in their lovely lawns. It has big palm trees, giving the location a perfect holiday vibe.

Sonam captured the beauty of the lawn and her husband Anand in midst workout session which included pulling off a handstand, skipping rope, and doing yoga with brother Anant Ahuja.

Check out these post to get a glimpse of her fantastic house: