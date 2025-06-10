For a while now there have been murmurs of Raj Thackeray's massive crush on Sonali Bendre in their younger days. The two were spotted together at an event a few months back, and ever since then, there has been no stopping the rumour mills. Now, Sonali herself has cleared the air on Thackeray's 'affection' towards her. Or has she?

The 'Diljale' actress spoke to ANI and cleared the air around the rumours of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief developing feelings for her back in the day. However, her answer only seems to have confused and puzzled the internet further.

What did she say?

Sonali, who is married to director-producer Goldie Behl, said that there are two families involved and expressed her displeasure over the rumours. "I don't know. I mean, a lot of people... I think it's just not in very good taste when people talk about it like that. First of all, I mean, there are families involved and people involved in all of that," she told ANI.

Then, she further went on to explain how the families of the two have known each other. "Other than the fact that my brother-in-law and my sister... my brother-in-law who's a cricketer and hence used to play cricket with Raj's cousin... Sister's husband and they always played together," she added.

If you can solve this puzzle of Sonali’s connect with Raj Thackrey.



Even CAT paper has less difficult Blood Relation puzzles. Too many variables. pic.twitter.com/OxEL2HO3rN — Crystal Clear (@Crystal_x_Clear) June 9, 2025

Sonali further went on to reveal how Raj Thackeray's wife and mother were friends with Sonali's aunt. "...so they all knew each other. For me, the connection was that Sharmila, Raj's wife, her mother, and my Maasi were best friends. Her mother has held me for 10 days because you know how, oh, her, my mother's younger sister, Maasi. So when she delivered Raj, they all came laughing. Oh, her elder sister's baby. Let's go and see the baby. They've come to the hospital and seen me," she further narrated.

However, Sonali's response has left social media guessing and wondering what she really meant to say by that.

How social media reacted?

"This video of Sonali Bendre reminds me of those SSC LDC-style clerical exam questions on family or blood relations—like, "If this person's brother is someone's fufa and his mausi is another person's daadi, then how are they all related?" asked a user.

"If you can solve this puzzle of Sonali's connect with Raj Thackrey. Even CAT paper has less difficult Blood Relation puzzles. Too many variables," another user commented.

"She's still our '90s crush—go easy on her, don't bother her with tough questions," read a comment. "Can you decode the number of people mentioned in the video connecting Sonali and Raj ji and draw some kind of a visual representation for clarity?" another user posted a comment.