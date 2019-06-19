It has been barely a week since International Business Times did a flashback story on how Pakistan cricket team's fastest bowler – Shoaib Akhtar – had spoken about his fondness for Sonali Bendre and the man himself has decided to speak up on the matter now.

Soon after IBT did the throwback story on June 13, 2019, many other publications wrote about the same episode. And with the kind of buzz that was created, the Rawalpindi Express, now has decided to clear the air himself. In a video released on Youtube, Shoaib can be seen telling, "Once and for all, I am saying to you, Sonali Bendre aur mera kuch bhi nahi thha aisa. Kuch bhi nahi thha. Stop this speculation for once and for all. I am requesting you all."

You can read the throwback story here: Pak cricketer Shoaib Akhtar carried Sonali Bendre's photo in his wallet, wanted to kidnap her (Throwback)

For those who came in late, Shoaib Akhtar had once said in an interview that he was quite fond of Indian actress Sonali Bendre and used to put her posters all over his room and also used to carry her photo in his wallet. Not just said, on being asked what if she turns down his approach, he had also said that he wouldn't mind kidnapping her.

In the video, Akhtar has clarified his stance and has said that there was nothing between them. He can also be seen speaking on the whole Sania Mirza fiasco. Shoaib has come to the rescue of Sania, who has been receiving massive flak from netizens for enjoying at a sheesha place after the India – Pak match (which later turned out to be a video taken few days before the match) with her son and husband, Shoaib Malik.