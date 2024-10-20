Bollywood wives are all decked up and prepping up for this year's Karwa Chauth. Maheep Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, and Shilpa Shetty, among others, are often seen celebrating the day and performing puja together. However, Sonakshi Sinha will be celebrating her first Karwa Chauth this year. Sonakshi Sinha took nuptial vows with Zaheer Iqbal in June this year.

Sonakshi Sinha celebrates her first Karwa Chauth

On Sunday, Sonakshi took to her Instagram and shared a set of pictures of herself looking as stunning as ever decked up in a red outfit. The actor celebrating her first Karwa Chauth.

Sharing the images on her Instagram, Sonakshi penned a heartfelt note which read, "Praying for your lambi umar, today and every day. Happy Karwa Chauth Mr Husband Zaheer Iqbal. Let this eternal symbol of love- my BVLGARI Mangalsutra Sautoir Necklace, be an enduring reminder of our commitment."

Zaheer also has a cute response to Sonakshi's post, which he wrote in a comment. "Happy Karwachauth Jaan. P.S. - Longer life means more time to trouble u ... don't think u thought this through", read his reply.

Her love and commitment towards her husband Zaheer Iqbal got mixed reactions from netizens.

A section of netizens wished Sonakshi and Zaheer for their first Karwa Chauth, however, some social media users trolled Sonakshi for keeping Karwa Chauth as she had an inter-faith marriage.

For the morning ritual, Sonakshi opted for a red silk saree embellished with red rhinestones with embroidery patterns throughout. She wore a red bindi and sindoor on her forehead.

How much does Sonakshi's BVLGARI Mangalsutra Sautoir embedded with beads and diamonds cost?

The stunning piece of jewellery is priced at a whopping ₹13,60,000 on the BVLGARI's official website. "Bvlgari Bvlgari Mangalsutra Special Edition sautoir necklace in 18 kt rose gold with onyx inserts and beads, and pavé diamonds," read the description on the official website of BVLGARI.

Work Front

Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in the comedy horror film Kakuda. The actor made her debut with the 2010 comedy action film Dabangg. The film also starred Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sonu Sood.