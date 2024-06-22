Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are set to tie the knot in a dreamy wedding on June 23, followed by a reception at Bastian, Mumbai.

The wedding festivities of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are underway. Their multi-storey house Ramayana is lit up with decorative string lights. The mehendi ceremony took place on June 21 at Shatrughan Sinha's home, Ramayana, with close friends and family in attendance.

Several pictures and videos from the mehendi ceremony have surfaced online.

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's colourful and floral mehendi ceremony, couple poses with Saqib Saleem- Huma Qureshi

Sonakshi radiated a pre-bridal glow, she opted for a red and yellow sharara suit, while Zaheer wore a printed red kurta and white pyjama.

In one picture, a couple posed with friends. The venue was beautifully decorated with marigold flowers.

Zaheer's sister, Sanam Ratansi, shared a lovely photo from the ceremony where Sonakshi and Zaheer posed closely with their families and friends.

Zaheer's friend, Jafer Ali Munshi, shared a picture on Instagram. Jafer's caption read, "Soooooooooo excited and Sona is now 'officially in the Bandstand Bldg A clan!"

A few days, ago the actors enjoyed bachelor and bachelorette parties with their close friends. On Instagram Stories, Sonakshi dropped several pictures from her bachelorette party.

In one of the pictures, Sonakshi was seen posing with Huma Qureshi. Sonakshi wore a sparkling black outfit. Zaheer celebrated his bachelor party with his close friends.

Sonakshi's father-actor, Shatrughan Sinha along with Poonam Sinha attended a family dinner at Zaheer's house. Shatrughan Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal posed for shutterbugs.

Zaheer and Sonakshi's audio invite

Earlier last week, Sonakshi's wedding invite was leaked online. The wedding invite also features an audio QR code and a heartwarming note by Sonakshi and Zaheer. "Finally! This celebration will not be complete without you so drop whatever you're doing on the 23rd of June and come party with us. See you there," read the invite.

A Redditor has leaked an audio invite featuring Sonakshi and Zaheer in which the duo has confirmed their marriage.

A recent report from News18 Showsha mentioned that celebs who will be attending the wedding are Aayush Sharma, Huma Qureshi, Varun Sharma, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.