Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have brightened our social media feeds with their pranks and banters ever since their wedding. Religion, age, backgrounds; the two braved all odds to get married to each other in a civil ceremony. While their relationship might look strong and unbreakable, there was a time when the two were at the brink of calling it off.

Sonakshi revealed in a latest interview that when the two were in the third year of their relationship, they had come to the point of breaking up. Calling it the "three-year itch", she said that the two couldn't stand one another and there was major conflict of perspectives.

Seeking couple's therapy

"Just when we were three years into the relationship, we had a phase where we just wanted to pull each other's hair out. No matter what we did, we just couldn't understand each other's perspective," she said in an interview.

The 'Dabangg' actress said that it was Zaheer who brought up the idea of taking couple's therapy. She revealed that the two of them didn't want to give up on the relationship despite the differences and thus decided to go ahead with the therapy. Sona revealed that it took them just two sessions to go back to how they had started the relationship.

"I was open to it, and after two sessions, we were back on track. It helped so much to understand what the other person thinks, and that what they say is not necessarily what they mean," she said.

Salman's party

It was at Salman Khan's private party where Sonakshi and Zaheer met for the first time and sparks flew. Shatrughan Sinha's daughter revealed that she knew within a week of dating Iqbal that she loved him and even told him so. But, he thought she was just being too fast. The couple kept their relationship under wraps for almost seven years and ultimately announced it to the world by tying the knot.