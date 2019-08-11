Sonakshi Sinha's latest film Khandaani Shafakhana bombed at the box office. This has been her third solo movie in a row that failed to impress the audience.

Although the actress enjoyed success with movies that has male actors in lead, she has not been that lucky when it comes to solo heroine-driven films.

After Akira and Noor, Sonakshi starrer Khandaani Shafakhana also turned out to be a disaster at the box office. It appears that film-makers will now think twice before featuring her as solo lead.

"No one faults her work; it is just that she has not been lucky thus far. Even films like Ittefaq, Once Upon a Time In Mumbai, Dobaara and Lootera, which were appreciated, did not go on to be hits. Earlier this year, her multi-starrer Kalank also left audiences wanting more. Thankfully she has Mission Mangal next week followed by Dabangg 3, both films which will put her back in the reckoning. After Khandaani Shafakhana, we are not sure if she would be a frontrunner for any solo heroine-driven film," The Asian Age quoted a source as saying.

Recently, Sonakshi was in news after a video had gone viral that showed she being arrested by police from a shooting set. The video showed a cop handcuffing her, while she was pleading to be innocent.

The video had sent shockwaves as fans wondered what exactly happened with her. Later, she had made a social media post stating that though the girl in the video is herself, the truth is different. Eventually, it had turned out to be a publicity stunt for a campaign that she was a part of.