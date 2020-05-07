Sonakshi Sinha was at the receiving end of trolls when she failed to answer a question related to Ramayana on Kaun Banega Crorepati 11. It's almost been a year since she became the prime target of trolls but even today, the Dabangg actress faces the heat on social media for her being ignorant about the Hindu mythology.

Last month, veteran actor Mukesh Khanna had taken a sly dig at Sonakshi for lacking adequate knowledge on Ramayana despite being a member of a family who has deep roots in the epic mythology.

And while Sonakshi has been bearing the criticism for a long time now, she decided to take advice from the spiritual guru, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, on how to deal with the trolls.

During a live interaction with Sri Sri, Sonakshi recalled the incident and said, "I participated with a contestant. A question was asked on Sanjeevani Booti, and for a moment, both Ruma (the contestant) and I went blank.

'Honestly, it was a bit embarrassing'

Honestly, it was a bit embarrassing since we have grown up reading and watching Ramayan. But it was really long ago." She further added that it was disheartening that people still troll her over one honest mistake.

To this, the spiritual leader advised her to not take the trolls seriously and said that people often try to find mistakes in others, so she should take it positively that they were only harping on one mistake and not more.

Sonakshi also shared the takeaway from Ramayan. "Ramayan was about Lord Ram teaching everyone how to be a better human being, a better son, a better father, to be a better husband, and without taking that learning from him (Lord Ram), these people just sit and attack me," she said.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar pointed out that everyone has a different mindset, and told her, "You should take it (trolling) lightly". The interaction is available on Helo app.