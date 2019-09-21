Sonakshi Sinha, who is being massively trolled on social media for her embarrassing moment in KBC 11, has now responded to the trolls on Twitter.

Sonakshi recently appeared on Amitabh Bachchan's show KBC 11, where she got stuck in a rather easy question. Although she and her partner, an entrepreneur, Ruma Devi had conveniently won Rs 12,50,000 on the show, both of them did not know answer to – "According to the Ramayana, Hanuman fetched the Sanjeevani herb for whom?"

While Sonakshi initially felt Sita was the correct answer, it is only after using a lifeline they got to know that the actual answer was Laxman. The embarrassment was more for Sonakshi as most of her family members are known by names from the Ramayana characters.

This led to massive trolling of the actress, and scores of memes started doing the rounds on social media. However, Sonakshi has now responded to the trolls and memes in a sporting manner on Twitter. She admitted that she does not remember now a lot of things that she had studied, and urged them to make more memes on her.

"Dear jaage hue trolls.I don't even remember the Pythagoras theorem,Merchant of Venice,Periodic Table,Chronology of the Mughal Dynasty,aur kya kya yaad nahi woh bhi yaad nahi. Agar aapke paas koi kaam nahi aur Itna time hai toh please yeh sab pe bhi memes banao na. I love memes," she wrote on Twitter.

People on Twitter trolled Sonakshi so much that #YoSonakshiSoDumb is trending on Twitter.