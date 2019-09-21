Like every year, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 11 is the most talked about TV shows currently. Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, the game show not only shares knowledge with its tricky questions but the real-life stories also keep the viewers glued to their seats.

In the latest episode of the show, entrepreneur Ruma Devi was invited as a Karamaveer contestant, who works in an NGO named Grami Vikas Chetna Sansthan in Rajasthan. She has empowered more than 22,000 women across 75 villages in Barmer thereby making them financially independent.

To support her in answering the questions on show was Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha. While Ruma and Sonakshi together managed to win Rs12,50,000, they got stuck in one of the questions related to Ramayana. The question that was asked to Ruma Devi was, "According to the Ramayana, Hanuman fetched the Sanjeevani herb for whom?"

While Ruma did not know the answer to the question, Sonakshi was confused if Sita was the correct answer. After a lot of guesswork, the two decided to use a lifeline and it was the expert advisor who gave them the right answer as Lakshmana.

Sonakshi was then trolled by Big B for not knowing the answer despite the fact that the names of almost all her family members is related to Ramayana. While her uncles and father go by the names Ram, Lakshmana, Bharat and Shatrughan Sinha, the actress' brothers are named Luv and Kush.

Amitabh Bachchan also jokingly told her mother Poonam Sinha that she shouldn't let her husband watch this episode. To this, Sonakshi joked that the gates of her house 'Ramayana' will be shut for her after the episode.

Meanwhile on Twitter, netizens are heaving trolling the Dabangg actress so much so that #YoSonakshiSoDumb is trending on Twitter. Take a look at some of the hilarious posts.