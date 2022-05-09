Sonakshi Sinha's latest post has sparked engagement rumors. The actress, in her latest post, can be seen flaunting a huge diamond ring on her finger. She can also be seen posing with a mystery man. Ever since the pictures, social media has gone berserk. Her fans and followers are unable to contain their excitement and have gone into a tizzy.

Sharing a few pictures, Sinha wrote, "BIG day for me!!! One of my biggest dreams is coming truuuue… and i cant wait to share it with YOUUUU Cant believe it was SO EZI!!!!"Many netizens congratulated the actress. However, many are wondering if this is all another publicity gimmick for an ad or a show.

Sonakshi has been rumored to be dating Zaheer Iqbal. Zaheer is the debutant actor of Salman Khan's production Notebook. Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been hanging out together quite often.

Who is Zaheer?

"Zaheer is like my best friend. We laugh off this news because it is very funny. We have worked in Double XL together. I really appreciate him as an actor. I think he was very good in his first film, Notebook. His role in Double XL is drastically different from what he did in his debut film. I think he is very talented and definitely someone to watch out for."