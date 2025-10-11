Ever since Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, actor Zaheer Iqbal, the couple has been facing trolls and negative comments on social media. Their interfaith marriage has irked netizens, and even after a year and a half, the criticism refuses to die down.

Despite all the negativity, Sonakshi and Zaheer continue to serve major couple goals.

Sonakshi, being an avid Instagram user, often shares candid photos from her getaways. She has also started vlogging and documenting her day-to-day life, giving fans sweet glimpses into their married life.

Recently, Sonakshi Sinha and her husband, Zaheer Iqbal, visited Abu Dhabi and enjoyed the beautiful locales while exploring various parts of the city. They took to Instagram and shared multiple carousels from their trip.

The couple also visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque to promote Abu Dhabi tourism.

In the photos shared by Sonakshi and Zaheer, the actress looked enchanting in a traditional olive-green printed salwar kameez, with her head covered in a matching dupatta. In the last slide, the duo seemed mesmerized by the beauty and architecture of the mosque.

Sonakshi Sinha shut down a troll who accused her of wearing shoes inside the masjid

Eagle-eyed netizens noticed that Sonakshi had worn footwear in the mosque premises and quickly slammed her for doing so. However, Sonakshi gave a befitting reply to the troll.

A user wrote, "Jutton k saat masjid mai jana bht barra gunnah hai.." (Entering a mosque with shoes on is a very big sin.)

To which Sonakshi replied, "Isiliye jooton ke saath andar nahi gaye. Dhyaan se dekho mashid ke bahar hi hai hum. Andar jaane se pehle unhone humein joote rakhne ki jagah dikhayi aur utaar diye. Itna toh humein bhi aata hai. Chaliye ab aage badhiye." ("That's exactly why we didn't go inside wearing shoes. Look carefully, we're standing outside the mosque. Before entering, they showed us where to keep our shoes, and we took them off. We know at least that much. Now, please move on.")

Sonakshi's post came just days after Deepika Padukone faced online trolling for wearing a hijab in an Abu Dhabi tourism campaign. While Deepika was slammed, Sonakshi was lauded for respecting her husband Zaheer's culture.

Sonakshi has often spoken openly about her interfaith marriage. In a candid conversation on The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra earlier this year, she shared, "In how we are as a couple, no... there are certain customs that he and his family follow, which I really respect, and certain customs that me and my family follow, which they respect. Religion is something that will never come in between the two of us. There's never been any question or a fight or anything... Our strength lies in respect."