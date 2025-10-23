The last few days have been filled with festivities, lights, and love, with people and celebs alike busy enjoying the six-day Diwali celebrations. Everyone is dressed in their best ethnic outfits, indulging in sweets, and reuniting with friends and family. Diwali, after all, is all about spending time with your loved ones amid the chaos of daily life.

It's also considered an auspicious time to begin something new, be it a venture, a move, or a business. Actor Sonakshi Sinha, who recently shifted into her new home just days before Diwali, celebrated her first Diwali at her new abode.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's adorable moments

Sonakshi, along with her actor-husband Zaheer Iqbal, shared a carousel of photos from their Diwali celebrations with the caption, "Feels like home."

The photo dump featured candid moments, from Sonakshi and Zaheer playing cards and posing with his father to enjoying serene moments by the balcony.

However, eagle-eyed netizens couldn't help but notice the absence of Sonakshi's parents, Poonam and Shatrughan Sinha, as well as her brothers Luv and Kush, from the celebration.

Taking to social media, several users criticised Sonakshi for not including her family in the Diwali celebration.

Take a look at some of the comments:

A user wrote, "Is this to show your Mayka people that you are happy without them?? Not a single photo with parents, brothers...How can i forget Mayka atleast in this festive season."

Another wrote, "Sona Ji where are your parents?"

Sonakshi-Zaheer's intercaste marriage controversy

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer's interfaith marriage has been the talk of the town, not just on social media but also within Sonakshi's own family. Reportedly, her brothers, Luv and Kush Sinha, were not too pleased with her decision to marry Zaheer, which led to them skipping the wedding.

While Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha did attend their daughter's intimate wedding ceremony, held at Sonakshi's residence, the absence of her brothers hinted at a family rift.

Speaking to Lehren Retro, Shatrughan Sinha had opened up about the situation and also revealed why his sons chose to miss the wedding. He said, "I will not complain. They are only human beings. They are probably still not that mature. I understand their pain and confusion. There is always a cultural reaction. Perhaps, if I were their age, I would have probably reacted the same way. But, here your maturity, seniority and experience play a role. So, my reaction was not as intense as my sons'."

Shatrughan Sinha on supporting Sonakshi's interfaith marriage

During the same conversation, when asked if he supports his daughter's marriage, the veteran actor-politician said, "Of course, I will support my daughter. I have no reason not to do so. It is their life and their marriage. If they are sure about each other, who are we to be against it? As a parent and father, it was my duty to support her. I have always been with her."

He further added, "I have always been with her and will continue to be. We talk a lot about women empowerment, how can it be wrong for her to choose her partner? It's not like she's done anything illegal. She is mature, and I was enjoying her wedding parties. I was very happy to meet and greet people. Sonakshi and Zaheer looked very beautiful together. There was a great atmosphere there."