After wrapping up its shoot, Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha bid an emotional farewell to the team of Khandaani Shafakhana and the sweetest video is now creating a lot of buzz on the social media.

Sonakshi Sinha has never shied away from playing diverse roles. From adorable Rajjo in Dabangg to kicking ass in Akira, she has done it all. In her next film Khandaani Shafakhana, she will be playing the role of a young girl from Amritsar. It is about how she inherits her uncle's sex clinic and tries to break the taboos around the topic. The film, which is directed by Shilpi Dasgupta also stars Varun Sharma and Badshah.

Sonakshi Sinha shared a video on her Instagram page and captioned it with, "And in बेबी Bedi's style, bada changa experience thaa ji! Thank you @shilpidasgupta @mriglamba @fukravarun @badboyshah @priyanshjora @dprishi @gautam.m1 and the entire team for making @khandaanishafakhana one of my most cherished films!!! ❤See you at #KhandaaniShafakhana on 2nd August at your nearest cinema. #BaatTohKaro."

The video shows making of some scenes. Sonakshi Sinha is also seen speaking about how Khandaani Shafakhana and the team are extremely special for her. Despite being her 23rd film, she knew everyone from the cast and crew, how the vibe on the sets was extremely warm, and this will be a special film for her.

Sonakshi Sinha is the first female actor to headline a film which deals with the subject of sex, and she has been getting a lot of praise for how she is trying to encourage people to approach the subject openly. Apart from that, she has also received positive response on how she has gotten into the skin of the character of Baby Bedi with such ease.

Khandaani Shafakhana is scheduled to release on August 2, 2019. Two weeks later, Sonakshi Sinha will be seen playing the role of a scientist in Mission Mangal, which hits the screens on August 15.