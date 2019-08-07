A day after the video of her arrest created ripples, Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has revealed that she was arrested because it is a crime to look that good. It is a promo of new makeup collection Pose.

A couple of videos featuring Sonakshi Sinha getting arrested went viral on the social media on Tuesday. Many of her fans were shocked and saddened to see the Dabangg actress in handcuffs. Many reports emerged in various media houses, but nobody mentioned the reason for her arrest, which led to confusion. Some speculated that it must be in connection with a complaint filed by and event organiser.

But later, Sonakshi Sinha cleared the air through her Instagram story and revealed that she has become the face of MyGlamm's new collection of makeup Pose and those leaked videos were that part of its promotion. The actress also wrote, "Hey guys, I know there are some concerning videos doing the rounds. It is me, but then that's not the entire truth. I will share everything in detail with you all soon..."

Today, we know for sure that she got arrested for 'looking too good' as another video is doing the rounds where she is sitting in handcuffs in an investigation cell and she's trying to clarify that she has not done anything wrong. This was all a part of the promotional campaign by MyGlamm, and this was their way to announce Sonakshi's association with the brand, as she has become the new face for POSE.

Sonakshi Sinha posted, "YEAH... I got arrested!!! WHY, you ask? - BECAUSE ITS A CRIME TO LOOK THIS GOOD!!!! SO excited to announce that I'm the face for POSE by @myglamm , their new collection of camera-ready HD makeup. It makes you look so good, you can POSE whenever, wherever! #MyGlamm #POSE #POSEMakeup #POSEHDMakeup #HDMakeup #Makeup #CameraReady #InstaMakeup #CrueltyFreeMakeup #VeganBeauty #AsliSonaArrested #WhereIsSonakshiSinha."

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha released Khandaani Shafakhana on August 2, but the movie failed badly at the box office. Her next release will be Mission Mangal, which is slated to hit screens on August 15. Besides she has another two films like Dabangg 3 and Bhuj: The Pride of India, which is slated for next year.