Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty was granted bail recently after being jailed for 3 months in the drugs probe related Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The special NDPS court granted bail stating that Showik cannot be charged for financing illicit drug trafficking.

Vishal Dadlani reacted and tweeted that the 'vultures' ruined the lives of a young brother and sister (Rhea and Showik) and preyed on Sushant's death for TRP's and political gains for their masters. Now, Sona Mohapatra took a dig at him and questioned where his sense of justice was when women accused his Indian Idol colleague Anu Malik of misconduct.

After Vishal Dadlani made the tweet about Rhea and Showik, a social media user wrote that he shouldn't be talking about doing things for their masters, as he and Neha Kakkar did not utter a single word against #MeToo accused Anu Malik. The social media user slammed Vishal saying he stayed mum while co-chairing and judging with him. Sona Mohapatra replied to this tweet and wrote that Vishal's 'heart bleeds for Rhea Chakraborty', but asked why none of this justice came into play when so many women called out Anu Malik?

Sona Mohapatra tweeted, "What is right is often forgotten by what is convenient." Dadlani's heart bleeds for Rhea Chakraborty & . None of this justice bent came into play for Vishal when endless women called out his #IndianIdol colleague Anu Malik. @IndiaMeToo.#WontBeForgotten #India #WillRemember." Take a look:

Let's not forget the malicious role of #ArnabTheBastard & his cohorts & other media who cashed in!



Those vultures ruined the lives of a young brother + sister & preyed on the death of a young star for trps & political gain for their masters.



Pure evil. Hope they rot in hell! https://t.co/4ifYNFJlb4 — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) December 10, 2020

“What is right is often forgotten by what is convenience.” Dadlani’s heart bleeds for Rhea Chakraborty & ????.None of this justice bent came into play for Vishal when endless women called out his #IndianIdol colleague Anu Malik. @IndiaMeToo .#WontBeForgotten #India #WillRemember https://t.co/tHwsaXKdhC — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) December 10, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput breadth his last on 14th June 2020. His death is been investigated by the NCB and CBI but nothing has come to conclusion. The Sushant Singh Rajput death exposed Bollywood's drug angle any many big names were investigation and also summoned.