An online platform for the short-video entertainment platform TikTok has been making a lot of headlines, ever since the battle of TikTok vs Youtube began. After getting roasted for the videos from famous YouTubers like Carry Minati, Lakshay Chaudhry etc. TikTok is now making the news because of the derogatory videos, promoting violence against women.

Recently, TikTok fame Faizal Siddiqui came into the radar for his video promoting acid attack and received heavy backlash. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also necessitated that action be taken against him, after a video of himself throwing 'acid' on the face of the woman who left him for another man surfaced online.

People across the country have shown their agitation towards the entertainer Faizal Siddique and for the platform for promoting such videos.

Bollywood reacts on Faizal Siddiqui's 'Acid-Attack' video

Many celebrities have reacted on the horrifying video posted by Faizal and called it disturbing. Singer Sona Mohapatra, who is known for calling out celebrities has also slammed the Tiktoker for his shameful video, taking the reference of Salman Khan.

Sona has taken a sneaky jibe on the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and talked about his toxic behaviour towards his girlfriend. Mohapatra took her Twitter account to address the issue of derogatory videos on TikTok and wrote,

"Dear @aaliznat ,nothing before & after the 'spliced' video u were defending of this guy cd justify it. Demeaning women is normalised in our culture. We grew up with stories of SalmanKhan, breaking bottles on his girlfriends head in public, yet the country's biggest star? Needs to stop"

In the industry where most of the celebrities are afraid to say anything against superstar Salman Khan, Sona has addressed the issue, fearlessly. But did Salman Khan really hit his girlfriend with a glass bottle? Here's the truth.

From Aishwarya Rai to Katrina Kaif has dated many Bollywood beauties but have come under the radar for physically abusing his girlfriend. This particular incident where Salman hit his girlfriend with a glass bottle went viral when he was dating Somy Ali. Reportedly, Salman was upset that with Somy Ali as she was drinking Alcohol so he smashed a beer bottle on her head.

Although in an old interview, Somy clarified that nothing like that has ever happened. She said that if Salman would have done something like this then she would have been rushed to the hospital. She also clarified that they had a fight over Somy Ali having a glass of alcohol.

Salman was so upset because of this that he broke a bottle on the table and drink was spilt all over the place.

Meanwhile, Faizal Siddiqui has posted an apology for his 'Acid Attack' video.