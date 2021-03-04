Janhvi Kapoor's latest song Nadiyon Paar from Roohi has set the internet on fire! The young actress has shown her fiery and feisty side with the sensuous dance moves. The song quickly raked in views and is a definite chartbuster. Janhvi looks like a million dollars in the gold sequined outfit for the foot-tapping track. The song is a remixed version of Shamur's Let The Music Play from 2008.

Janhvi Kapoor's fans have gone into a state of tizzy ever since the song released. Bollywood celebs too have lauded the actress for her phenomenal dance moves and catchy song. Janhvi thanked Manish Malhotra for the golden outfit on Instagram. The song was trending at the top spot soon after its release and has over 13 million views. However, not everyone seems pleased with the song.

Singer Sona Mohapatra lashed out the makers of the song and the team involved for recreating an original. She questioned the culture of remixes in the country.

In a series of tweets, Sona lashed out at the trend of remixes. She tweeted, "The sorry saga of remixing songs in Bollywood continues, the message that they put out is clear – we have no need or respect for original creators, creation, music composers, lyricists even singers. What it also says is that we have no confidence, spine, guts to back the new."

Sona also said that there were only a few people left who continue to make original music. She further tweeted, "The last decade has seen the worst of this state of fear & lack of faith in the creation of new Music in Bollywood.I laud the rare few exceptions who continue to believe in our unique legacy of cinematic musicals,where the language of music was so key in taking forward narratives." This is not the first time when the Ambarsariya singer has voiced her opinion against a remix.