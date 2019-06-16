Sona Mohapatra, who is a serial hater of Salman Khan, yet again took a dig at the superstar calling him a "paper tiger".

The singer recently made a tweet addressing the box office collection of Bharat. Claiming the film's collection to be mediocre, Sona urged people of India not to worship "paper tigers".

"Q. What do you call filmi superstars that don't even deliver a single, full week of returns in the public domain despite all the hype, promotions & posturing? A. Paper Tigers (P.S : Stop worshipping these paper tigers dear #India . Let's find & BE more worthy 'heros') [sic]," she tweeted.

Bharat, which was released on June 5, has made a domestic box office collection of around Rs 180 crore, and is expected to cross the double century mark.

A few days ago, Sona had targeted Salman for apparently taking jibes at Priyanka Chopra multiple times during the promotions of Bharat. PeeCee had walked out of the film at the last hour.

Slamming a Salman fan for giving death threats to her online, Sona had tweeted, "Such & such mails come my way regularly, from the followers of this 'hero' of bad behaviour. This beacon of 'human' values who inspires such serial toxic behaviour is actually claiming the title of #Bharat, drawing parallels with our great nation, nothing lesser. @NCWIndia".

The singer had many a times criticised Salman on social media, making it clear that she cannot stand the superstar.