Singer Sona Mohapatra recently made a tweet targeting Salman Khan, following which she got roasted by the superstar's fans.

Sona, who has always been vocal about her opinions, expressed her displeasure at receiving Salman's "advertised" tweets on her timeline despite not following him on the platform.

"Dear @twitter I don't follow this person & would request you to spruce up your algorithm to NOT put his advertised tweets on my timeline [sic]," she tweeted. The concerned tweet by Salman was regarding completion of Bharat shooting and it included a picture of the actor with co-star Katrina Kaif.

However, Sona for some reason got irked by the mere appearance of the tweet on her timeline, and expressed the same in no time. Nonetheless, this act of the singer did not go down well with Salman's fans, who soon started trolling her as "attention seeker".

Many comments came in wherein people slammed Sona saying that it was a harmless tweet by Salman, and there was no genuine need for her to make an issue out of it. They even said that she just wanted to gain some publicity out of it. Some even said that if she has so much problems with the actor she can of course block him.

This is not the first time that Sona targeted Salman. She had slammed the actor earlier when he was convicted in blackbuck poaching case. The singer had also lambasted him for his "rape" comment during the release of Sultan.

Meanwhile, Salman is now busy with the post production work of Bharat. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film features Katrina as his lady love. The teaser of the film was released some time ago, and had received positive response from the viewers. The trailer of Bharat is now being awaited.

Dear @twitter I don’t follow this person & would request you to spruce up your algorithm to NOT put his advertised tweets on my timeline. pic.twitter.com/rEaiVGDtXL — SONA (@sonamohapatra) March 6, 2019

The block button is an amazing invention. — Trupti (@truptiNL) March 6, 2019

Well block all of them who retweeted if you want.. oh i guess not you want attention — Tonmoy Podder (@poddertonmoy007) March 7, 2019

Superb ???? yeh h attention seeker ? Bhai Reaction ? ? ? pic.twitter.com/2cJ1QKncLn — Rahul Rai (@Rahul49448576) March 7, 2019

Salman ke naam pe publicity le lete hain sab. Ah.. what an attention seeker!!. — Arpita Dutta (@arpita9May) March 7, 2019