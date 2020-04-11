Singer Sona Mohapatra is not happy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for lauding Kailash Kher for extending his support to PM-CARES. Various Indian artistes came together to express support for PM-CARES Fund in an unusual way -- through a virtual music concert, at a time when the country is under lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the video, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar was seen strumming an electric guitar, while singer Kailash Kher could be seen humming 'Kaun hai wo' during the 52-minute entertainer. Alka Yagnik sang songs of the 90s as Anup Jalota dished out bhajans. The artistes came under the umbrella of ISRA. The clip concludes with Akshay Kumar sending out a plea to stay home and maintain social distancing.

Modi shared Kailash Kher's tweet and quoted him saying, "Excellent gesture! Kudos to the artists for coming together for this. It would be a treat to listen."

However, Modi's kind gesture towards MeToo accused Kailash Kher didn't go down well with Sona Mohapatra who had also accused the singer of sexual harassment.

Tagging Modi and Smriti Irani on Twitter reminding them that Kailash Kher is accused of sexual offence, Sona wrote, "PM Sir,it is indeed the time for everyone to come together in this period of crisis to unite,help others,fight but please note that the 'artist' whose tweet u chose to share is a multiple accused @IndiaMeToo predator &doesn't wash always his sickness. #WomenMatter?"

Earlier, Sona, who had accused Kailash Kher of inappropriate behaviour, has demanded the "Teri deewani" singer's withdrawal from Delhi governments Mayur Utsav. She also urged Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to cancel Kailash's participation, thereby extending support to the #MeToo movement.