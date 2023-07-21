In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old man named Eranna was arrested by the police for allegedly murdering his 70-year-old father, Shivanappa, in the district of Vadluru, the state.

The heinous crime came to light on Friday as authorities unraveled the disturbing details.

The motive behind the murder, as per police reports, was a dispute over money and land. Apparently, Shivanappa's land had been acquired by the government for a highway project, leading to a disagreement between the father and son.

Eranna demanded all the money from the land acquisition, but his elderly father refused to comply, resulting in frequent quarrels between the two. On July 7, during one of their heated arguments, Eranna violently attacked his father with a pipe, inflicting fatal injuries that ultimately led to Shivanappa's death.

After committing the gruesome act, Eranna attempted to conceal the evidence by packing his father's lifeless body into a gunny bag and clandestinely burying it near his own land, close to the highway.

In an attempt to divert suspicion, Eranna filed a missing person report with the Raichur Rural police station, pretending to be ignorant of his father's whereabouts. However, the family members grew suspicious of his behavior, and the police began to question him repeatedly.

Under mounting pressure, Eranna finally broke down and confessed to the crime, leading to his arrest. On Thursday, the police exhumed Shivanappa's body and sent it for a post-mortem examination to gather more evidence.

The investigation is still ongoing, as authorities are probing further into the case to ensure the evidence is procured before filing the chargesheet.

(With inputs from IANS)